"I'm calling"- Mina Kimes name drops 3 teams that should pursue Tee Higgins after Bengals' $26,200,000 move on WR

The Cincinnati Bengals made news today as they have officially placed the second franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins. This move will now keep him with the Bengals for another year and give him a $26.2 million fully guaranteed contract for the 2025 season, but the opportunity to sign a long-term contract still technically exists.

This is the final time that Tee Higgins can be franchise tagged and just because this decision was made does not necessarily mean Joe Burrow will be throwing him the football next season as he can be traded. While on NFL Live, host Mina Kimes discussed the potential of three teams trading for Higgins this offseason.

"It's not a particularly great receiver draft. So if I'm a team like the Patriots, Commanders, the Chargers, I'm calling and seeing if it's a possibility. I'm not saying it's gonna get done, but I'm just calling to see if it is a possibility."

Below is the full clip from "NFL Live" where Mina Kimes discussed this idea.

Tee Higgins finished the 2024 season with 73 receptions on 109 targets for 911 yards (12.5 yards per catch) with 10 touchdown receptions. It will be interesting to see if the Bengals decide to move him this offseason or if he will play on the franchise tag for the 2025 season.

Which team makes the most sense to trade for Tee Higgins?

The Cincinnati Bengals knew that a lot of teams were preparing their offseason by adding Higgins on their wishlist as he has been a solid wide receiver. However, there can still be a way to do so by trading for him.

The Washington Commanders traded their third, fourth, and fifth-round selections in the Deebo Samuel and Marcus Lattimore trades while the Los Angeles Chargers have seven picks (lost their seventh-round pick in the J.C. Jackson trade but received a comp pick for losing Drue Tranquill).

The New England Patriots make the most sense as they have nine picks in the 2025 NFL draft, meaning they can use the capital to get a veteran player. The Patriots also have more cap space for a long-term deal, more draft picks, and a bigger need at wide receiver so do not be surprised if they trade for Tee Higgins ahead of the draft.

