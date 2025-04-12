"I'm chasing it every game": Texas Tech RB eyes Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry's major trait

Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry have established themselves as some of the finest modern-day running backs in the NFL. Now, Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks is aiming to compete against two of the best in the league as he enters this year's draft.

On Friday, Brooks appeared on GFMB and was asked whether he wanted to claim the "Angry Runs" scepter, which Barkley and Henry have been awarded several times.

"Definitely." Brooks said (56:50). "That's something I'm chasing every game, something I have an opportunity to chase in each and every game. And then my run style, man, it just comes from just my talent. And then just where I came from. I came from Austin, Texas, where a lot of guys out of Austin don't make it to the next level. And I'm trying to be the next great one."

Brooks committed to Texas Tech in 2020, and played his entire five-year college career with the Red Raiders. He was named to the first-team All-Big 12 in 2023 and to the second-team All-Big 12 in 2024.

Brooks ended his collegiate career with 4,560 yards and 45 touchdowns on 879 carries. He also recorded 584 yards and two touchdowns on 103 receptions.

Although Brooks is a gifted running back with speed and strength, he is projected to be drafted between the fourth and seventh rounds. This is mainly because of the quality and quantity of top running backs in this year's draft class.

Saquon Barkley won his first Super Bowl ring in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles this past season

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley - Source: Getty

Saquon Barkley won Super Bowl 59 in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He signed for the Eagles in the 2024 offseason after playing six seasons with the New York Giants.

During the regular season, Barkley recorded a league-high 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 carries, which was also a league-high. He contributed 278 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions across 16 games to help Philly win the NFC East. In the playoffs, Barkley posted 499 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries.

