"I'm so cheap, that's probably one of the reason why I can't keep a woman" - Chad Johnson claims bizarre McDonald's diet is affecting love life

Everyone, including Chad "Ocho-Cinco" Johnson, has their preferences on what they eat and why.

Some choose what they eat strictly on taste. Others choose what to eat based on their health goals. Some just eat what's easiest to make or obtain, as is the case with the former NFL star. He recently revealed that his choice of food is affecting his love life.

In a video posted on Twitter by Barstool Sports, the player was asked about his diet. Smoking a cigar while standing in his kitchen wearing a robe, he discussed what he eats on a regular basis, saying:

"It's been a staple of mine for the last 15, 16, 17 years...? Number one extra cheese, no onions, Coke, no ice... [Number one is a] Big Mac. I'm so cheap, that's one of the reasons I can't keep a woman either."

He went on to explain that he makes his dates play Uno and the loser covers the bill. When the interviewer pressed him on that choice, he defended his policy by claiming that if girls want equal rights, they should cover the bills "50/50."

Who is Chad Johnson?

Chad Johnson, also known as Ocho-Cinco, was a star wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001 to 2010.

During his tenure, Johnson had seven seasons in which he earned at least 1000 yards. In 2007, he earned 1440 yards and eight touchdowns. He played in two playoff games with the team in his career.

In 2011, the wide receiver joined the New England Patriots for what was his final year. He earned 276 yards and one touchdown for the team, helping them in the playoffs that season by suiting up in two games.

Ten years after his retirement, he started a new career in a new sport. In 2021, Johnson dipped his toe into the world of boxing. According to ESPN, he impressed, despite being knocked out in his debut fight.

