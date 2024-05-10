"I'm clearly not on steroids!": Jason Kelce claps back at NFL fan's accusation of "juicing"

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce managed to squeeze some time into the NFL news circle this week between Tom Brady getting roasted live on Netflix and news of the NFL schedule slated to drop this coming week.

While the headlines were dominated by the fallout from Brady's roast, it appears Kelce also drew quite a bit of attention for a completely different reason.

On the latest episode of his 'New Heights' podcast, Kelce went on a mini-rant against Secretariat, saying:

“Secretariat was juiced to the gills. Secretariat just so happens to be right in the heart of the steroid era."

In a subsequent rant on social media platform X, Kelce continued:

"You know who else has enlarged hearts. People who take copious amounts of steroids. I’ll admit I don’t know whether Secretariat was on steroids or not, it’s impossible to know, because in 1973 when Secretariat won the triple crown there was not adequate testing available to find out.

"But, the fact this horse had unparalleled muscular stature and died with an enlarged heart, and raced at a time when steroids were extremely prevalent, without adequate testing, raises flags in my book. Thoroughbred steroid use dates back to the 60s at least."

One fan grew a little irate at Kelce's accusations against Secretariat.

"Ok Jason, when did you start “juicing” and when did you stop? (If you ever did stop)," one fan asked.

Of course, the iconic former Eagles center had a reply locked and loaded.

"Hey anybody that saw my time at the Mike’s Seafood run for autism 5K charity event in Sea Isle City can tell I’m clearly not on steroids!" Kelce said.

What is Jason Kelce up to in retirement?

Now that Kelce doesn't have to line up in front of quarterbacks and bully pass rushers, the former Eagles center is making good use of his time.

There are the weekly podcast episodes with his brother, three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce. But that's not all.

He is also set to follow in Tom Brady's footsteps and embark on a career in broadcasting. The Eagles icon is reportedly set to join ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" crew, though an official announcement is still pending.

