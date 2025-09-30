"I'm disappointed": Aaron Glenn gets honest on Jets' frustrating 27-21 loss to Dolphins

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn has spoken since his team's 27-21 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night football. This defeat means that the Jets end the first month of the season with a 0-4 record.During his press conference with the media on Tuesday, Glenn said the following of his team's performance.&quot;I'm disappointed in the way that we played yesterday, but there were some encouraging things that happened in that game. If you told me that we would rush for almost 209 yards on offense. If you told me Justin Fields would pass for almost 230 yards at an over 70% comp rate, I would've told you that we won that game, but we didn't. We didn't, &amp; there's a number of reasons why we didn't, &amp; for me I want to focus on the how more than the why, &amp; there are some things that we know that we have to do to clean those things up, &amp; one &amp; most important is the turnovers. We cannot turn over the ball &amp; expect to win. Defensively we have to continue to emphasize taking the ball away &amp; every time the ball is in the air we have to attack it. Every time the runner has the ball we have to go for the punch out while still trying to make the tackle. We clean those things up, I think we'll be happy about the direction that we're going.&quot;Glenn does focus on some of the positives seen in the game for the Jets. Quarterback Justin Fields throwing for 226 yards with one touchdown and 197 rushing yards made by the offense.However, this was not enough to give the Jets a chance of winning. The main reason why they lost this game was their inability to keep the ball secure.The Jets lost possession due to fumbles three times in this game. Two out of the three Dolphins drives after gaining possession from the fumbles resulted in a touchdown.These two scores took the Jets out of winning contention, as the Dolphins controlled throughout.Without these turnovers, the Jets could have beaten the Dolphins. If they are going to have a respectable season with a good number of wins, working on their ball security is a simple thing they can do to improve.Sauce Gardener on why the Jets conceded 13 penalties vs DolphinsAnother potential problem with the Jets' recent performances have been the number of penalties they conceded. During the Dolphins game, the Jets conceded 13 penalties.Defensive back Sauce Gardener thinks that this is down to the referee's picking sides.&quot;I'm personally frustrated because I feel like, me personally, us not winning, because I watch football all the time, and I don't know if this is wrong to say but I think I get called for more stuff just based off of us not winning. I watch these winning programs and it'll be some egregious things and it don't get called. ... I just feel like us not winning, that's just what goes on. We don't win and I feel like we don't get the calls that we should get and we get calls that we probably shouldn't get called for.&quot;Gardener thinks that the Jets conceded the large number of penalties due to the referees punishing less successful teams.If he is right, this only makes the Jets situation more dire, with a massive change needed as soon as possible.