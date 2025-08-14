"I'm not too excited": Stefon Diggs doubtful for Week 1 as injury rehab tempers optimism

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has not had an easy year. After getting traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans in April 2024, he was excited for a fresh start. However, eight games into the season, he suffered an ACL tear that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Unfortunately, that is an injury that can sometimes take over a year to recover from. He suffered the injury in October, so it is unclear if he will be ready for Week 1. Diggs is now with the New England Patriots after signing a three-year contract with them in March.

On Wednesday, Diggs sat down for an interview with insider Dianna Russini. In the interview, she asked him about his recovery. She also mentioned that she had heard that he pushes too much.

"We'll see," Stefon Diggs said. "I heard that too man. We'll see man. Everybody is excited man. I'm just taking it day by day. I feel great. I mean, I'm pushing the needle always. I'm always doing more than less, we'll see about Week 1. Like, I don't know how I feel about it.

"We'll see. Coaches aren't too excited. I'm not too excited. I'm just trying to take it day by day. We'll see. It looks like, we just don't know where it gonna go. We'll see what happens."

New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Says It Was a Coach's Decision Not to Play Stefon Diggs in the Preseason Opener

Ahead of training camp, Stefon Diggs was fully cleared for contact. However, that does not necessarily mean that he is ready to play in games. He did not participate in the Patriots' first preseason game on Friday against the Washington Commanders. When asked about this in an interview earlier this week, he gave a brief and cryptic response, calling it a coach's decision.

There have been rumors that Vrabel and Diggs might butt heads over certain things. Notably, in May, Vrabel did not seem happy about a viral video of Diggs partying on a boat. Last week, Diggs did not join the team's joint practice session with the Commanders until 45 minutes into it. He spent most of his time on the conditioning field rather than participating in drills.

Despite a possibly poor relationship with his coach, Stefon Diggs has received praise from rookie Kyle Williams for being a good mentor. Williams called him a great guy and enjoyed learning from someone with so much experience.

