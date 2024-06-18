Antonio Brown is once again in trouble. The former superstar wide receiver, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has recently filed for bankruptcy to get his accounts fixed.

Brown appeared on the famous podcast "The Pivot" to speak about his life, including his traumas, the CTESPN thing and his recent filing for bankruptcy. And he didn't shy away from the issue:

"I mean, I'm f*cked up. What I'm saying I wouldn't say that… I just can't comply with debt you know it's all about protecting yourself. But yeah, I'm not broke but I'm fractured. I'm just reallocating the debt to take care of the debt. That's all, I'm doing alright.

"(22:53) Things get overhead. Anybody can sue you take you for whatever you got. At this point I don't work, I don't make millions of dollars whereas coming in where I could just force someone that money. So, you know, Chapter 11 is about restructuring the money you making, so you can take care of the debt." (23:12 – 23:32)

Why is Antonio Brown out of the NFL? Remembering his 2021 season with the Buccaneers

Everyone knew that the wide receiver wasn't the easiest person to deal with, but some teams gave him a pass due to his immense talent. In 2021, there was no way to get over what happened.

Antonio Brown was initially suspended by the NFL after misrepresenting his vaccination status. After suffering a slew of minor injuries, he took off his jersey and his shoulder pads on the sideline before running off the field midgame in a Week 17 win against the New York Jets.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him soon after. He never returned to play in the NFL.

What is Antonio Brown currently doing?

Apart from being quite vocal on Twitter, Brown is currently following his rap career. He is putting concerts across the United States with his hit song "Put That S*** On", which is also his biography on Twitter.