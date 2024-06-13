  • NFL
  • "I'm focusing on tomorrow": Lamar Jackson refrains from discussing $750,000 loss after missing OTAs

"I'm focusing on tomorrow": Lamar Jackson refrains from discussing $750,000 loss after missing OTAs

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 13, 2024 13:09 GMT
Lamar Jackson Leads
Lamar Jackson refrains from discussing $750,000 loss after missing OTAs

Lamar Jackson missed out on a $750,000 bonus after failing to report for OTAs. These are different from the mandatory minicamp that is currently going on, as OTAs are optional. Many players, Jackson included, have contractual bonuses for showing up. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback did not and therefore didn't get the extra money.

When being asked about it in a press conference after practice on Wednesday, the quarterback refused to discuss it.

"I never discuss my contract up here," Jackson said. "I'm not about to start today. I'm focusing on just getting better and focusing on tomorrow. We just had a great practice. We're just trying to keep it going. Then, when camp comes, camp is going to come." [via Ravens' YouTube]
Jackson is focused solely on what's ahead rather than what's behind. OTAs and that potential bonus check are behind him, and minicamp and the regular season are in front of him.

Jackson and the Ravens were the AFC's top seed last year before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in upset fashion in the AFC Championship Game. Jackson is looking forward to another important season and eventually winning the Lombardi Trophy.

Lamar Jackson hopeful to build chemistry with WRs

Lamar Jackson will be throwing to his wide receivers a lot this year. For that, the chemistry between them has to be good. That process starts well before the preseason begins.

Lamar Jackson wants to meet with pass catchers
Lamar Jackson wants to meet with pass catchers
"I would love to do that, but some guys don't want to leave their state. They're going to have to come to South Florida. They're going to have to do it. We have to. We're trying to get to the Super Bowl, and for us to do that, we have to grind. We have to build chemistry," Jackson said via ESPN.

The Baltimore Ravens' pass catchers include Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Isaiah Likely, Devontez Walker (rookie) and others. Jackson would like to be on the same page with all these players.

