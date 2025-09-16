  • home icon
  "I'm not in gloom-and-doom mode": Texans HC DeMeco Ryans refuses to panic over C.J. Stroud's struggles after 20-19 loss to Bucs

By Arnold
Modified Sep 16, 2025 18:19 GMT
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans doesn't appear to be too concerned with this team's struggles early in the 2025 season. The Texans lost 20-19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 on Monday night, which was their second defeat in as many games this season.

On Monday, Ryans played down his team's offensive struggles around quarterback C.J. Stroud.

"C.J. knows he has to play better, but it's a team thing," Ryans said via @KPRC2.

Ryans also explained that Houston's offense has made strides in the right direction.

"All of us can clean things up," Ryans said. "I'm not in a gloom-and-doom mode. We're close, we've made strides ... it's not far off."
Stroud went 13 of 24 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown against Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, Houston running back Nick Chubb posted 43 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.

However, the Texans will need to find a way to win games soon.

Houston suffered a 14-9 loss to the LA Rams in Week 1. The Texans' offense didn't seem to be well-oiled in the season opener as well.

DeMeco Ryans takes blames for Houston Texans' early-season struggles

NFL: Houston Texans HC DeMeco Ryans - Source: Imagn
After Houston's loss to the Buccaneers, DeMeco Ryans took blame for the defeat.

“It starts with me,” Ryans said post-game. “We’ve got to play better, we’ve got to coach better. We’ve got to execute better. You’ve got to go win games. You’re not just going to be given games.”

Houston will travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 on Sunday. The matchup will commence at 1 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jaguars took down the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, before falling to a 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

The Texans will aim to register their first win of the season against Jacksonville in Week 3.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

