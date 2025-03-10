“I'm not going back to the Steelers” - Dan Orlovsky advises Justin Fields against re-signing with Pittsburgh

Former NFL quarterback and now analyst Dan Orlovsky doesn't think Justin Fields should re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields is set to become a free agent on March 13.

The Steelers acquired Fields from the Chicago Bears and he began the year as the starter. But, once Russell Wilson was healthy, Fields became the backup and Orlovsky thinks he should move on and look for a better chance to start.

“If I'm Justin Fields, I respectfully, I'm not going back to the Steelers," Orlovsky said on Get Up. "I did everything you asked me to do when you had me as your starting quarterback, and a little bit by default, maybe because of the injury in training camp to Russell Wilson, I had to step forward, we had beaten playoff teams, and then you benched me.

"Then it started really hot for Russell Wilson, and then it calmed down a little bit, and you never gave me the opportunity to get back on the field. Respectfully, I want to give myself an opportunity to play. I don't trust necessarily what you're telling me right now in this process. So if I'm Justin Fields, I want to go elsewhere," Orlovsky added.

Fields started six games going 4-2 before being replaced by Wilson. He finished the year going 106-for-161 for 1,106 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception while rushing for 289 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Justin Fields rumored to be down to two teams

Fields is one of the top quarterbacks available in free agency and several teams are showing interest in him.

However, according to NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah, he believes Fields is down to going back to the Steelers or the New York Jets.

"The player I'm curious about in FA is Justin Fields. It sure seems like the Steelers or the Jets," Jeremiah reported.

Fields will be looking to earn a starting job in 2025. He was selected 11th overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the Bears.

Spotrac projects Fields to sign a one-year deal worth $6.4 million in free agency in a prove-it deal.

Fields has thrown for 7,780 yards, 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in his NFL career while also rushing for 2,509 yards and 19 touchdowns.

