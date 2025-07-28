"I'm not going to ride the roller coaster": Stefon Diggs gets brutally honest as anticipation grows about WR's return from ACL tear

Stefon Diggs isn't letting expectations get out of control about his return to the field from an ACL tear last season.

Diggs spoke to ESPN ahead of the 2025 NFL season, in which he'll play wide receiver for the New England Patriots, and was honest about his road to recovery from his ACL tear. The 31-year-old wideout noted he's not 'riding the rollercoaster' concerning hyping up expectations for his return.

"A lot of people want to throw a lot of anticipation out there," Diggs said. "I'm not going to ride the roller coaster. I'm going to trust the process and I'm ready to work."

Diggs, a member of the Houston Texans in 2024, suffered a non-contact injury in Week Nine against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was later determined he had suffered a torn ACL, ending his season and brief stint with the club. He wrapped up the season with 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

This offseason, Stefon Diggs inked a three-year $63.5 million contract with New England, instantly boosting their wide receiving corp if healthy. The Patriots are hoping to bolster their roster with new head coach Mike Vrabel at the helm, in hopes of challenging the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East crown.

Stefon Diggs could make instant impact in Patriots' wide receiver room

While Stefon Diggs put up solid numbers through just eight weeks of play, New England's leading receivers through a full season didn't do much better. Tight end Hunter Henry led the Patriots in receiving in 2024, hauling in 66 receptions for 674 yards and just two touchdowns.

The Patriots' leading wide receiver was DeMario Douglas, who caught 66 passes for 621 yards and three touchdowns. No Patriots receiver caught more than three touchdowns last season. Young quarterback Drake Maye could benefit from a security blanket as he enters his sophomore season with the Patriots.

Diggs could be exactly that if healthy, and will likely be the Patriots' number one receiver when on the gridiron. With a healthy Diggs and first-round pick Will Campbell protecting Maye's blindside, the Patriots offense could look completely different under Vrabel's regime.

Of course, they have a lot of ground to make up if they want to challenge Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East title. New England is slated to open up its 2025 season against the Las Vegas Raiders at home on September 7.

