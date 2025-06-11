"I’m not going to take any shots" - Aaron Rodgers refuses to call out Jets after Steelers reporter asks major organizational difference

Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to be the team's starting quarterback.
Rodgers was released by the New York Jets this offseason, and he contemplated his future. The future Hall of Famer opted not to retire and signed with the Steelers.
In Week 1, Pittsburgh plays the Jets on the road, which will now be a must-see game. Ahead of the season, Rodgers was asked about the Jets, and he opted not to take a shot at the organization.
"I’m not going to take any shots at my previous organization, if that’s what you’re trying to get me to do," Rodgers said. "I'm going to talk about these guys. I like the opportunity here."
Instead of taking a shot at the Jets, Rodgers instead just complimented the Steelers organization as he seems happy to be in Pittsburgh.
Rodgers was impressed with the Steelers' organization and said he's excited to learn from Mike Tomlin and be part of this team and roster.
Aaron Rodgers said joining the Steelers was good for his soul
Aaron Rodgers could have retired from football, but he opted to sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rodgers took time to make his decision, but still felt the desire to compete, which is why he signed with the Steelers. He also says playing for Tomlin and in Pittsburgh is good for his soul.
"I don't need it for my ego," Rodgers said, via ESPN. "I don't need it to keep playing. A lot of decisions that I've made over my career and life from strictly the ego, even if they turn out well, are always unfulfilling. But the decisions made from the soul are usually pretty fulfilling."
Rodgers added:
"This was a decision that was best for my soul, and I felt like being here with coach [Mike Tomlin] and the guys that got here and the opportunity here was the best for me and I'm excited to be here."
Rodgers did confirm he had talks with other teams during the offseason, but always felt connected with Tomlin and the Steelers' organization.
Rodgers is coming off a season with the Jets where he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
