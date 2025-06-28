"I'm going to test his armor" - Travis Hunter faces skepticism from Super Bowl XLIII champ over Jaguars rookie's two-way dreams

Travis Hunter is expected to continue playing in two positions heading into his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His versatility as a cornerback and wideout saw him win the Heisman Trophy at Colorado last season.

Among the many who have raised questions about Hunter's dream of playing on offense and defense in the pro league is former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon:

"I know how I would approach a guy like this," Colon said in an episode of FS1's 'Breakfast Ball' on Friday. "I'm going to test his armor. I'm going to see how tough you really are. If you want to be a two-way player in the NFL, I'm going to see if you're strong enough to be a two-way player. So, when I'm pulling around that corner, I'm going to test that 12 on your chest.

"And so, for me, if I'm the Jacksonville Jaguars, listen to what the players are saying. They're curious if he can finish an 18-week season going both ways. I promise you he won't. They'll move him to one side of the ball, and that's cornerback, and allow him to be the best cornerback he can be. Because not only will you have to make tackles, you're going to have to withstand getting hit, too."

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Colon in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL draft, and he helped them win the Super Bowl in 2009. Colon signed for the New York Jets in 2013 and played with them for three seasons before hanging up his cleats.

Travis Hunter signed his Jacksonville Jaguars contract after minicamp

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Getty

Travis Hunter signed a reported four-year, fully guaranteed $46.65 million rookie contract with the Jaguars on Sunday. His deal includes a $30.57 million signing bonus, which was paid upfront.

Hunter was mainly used as a wideout during the Jaguars' rookie minicamp in May. However, he was also playing as a defensive back during the mandatory minicamp.

Although many have outlined the effort and skill required to play on both sides of the ball, Hunter is determined to leave a lasting legacy as a two-way player in the NFL.

