"I'm not gonna come back": Jason Kelce shuts down Saquon Barkley's offer to return before Eagles RB makes a request 

Jason Kelce retired before he could get the chance to pave running lanes for Saquon Barkley. The star running back signed a massive free agency deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in the same offseason that Kelce hung it up. There have been calls, from many people, for the center to return to the league. He has remained adamant that he's done.

Before Barkley could even officially ask Kelce to exit retirement and come back, the former Pro Bowler shut everything down. Via the New Heights podcast, he said:

"The season ended with a sour taste in everybody's mouth in the building. But everybody knows the talent that is on the roster. And with having you there. I'm telling you, it's in a good spot. And you guys, you know...the potential that can be reached is the best and I think that you know it's going to be an outstanding environment all year all round."

Kelce continued:

"Jalen, all these guys is going to be rejuvenated. It's gonna be so fun to watch. So fun to be a part of. It's gonna be great, you know? One piece of advice, before you ask me to come back. I'm not gonna come back. I'm not doing [that]."

That's as firm as it gets, so Kelce truly isn't unretiring - even for a chance to play and block for a running back as talented as Barkley, something he's really never been able to do.

Jason Kelce isn't returning

Ever since Tom Brady (and also Brett Favre before him) retired and then came back to the game, every star player that hangs up his cleats has to contend with the question of if it's final or not.

Jason Kelce is fully and completely retired

People who have been retired for years have been asked to play again, and that will likely be true for Jason Kelce. Nevertheless, he took his time making a decision and he is standing firm on it. Everyone who has asked has been met with a firm no, so it's really difficult to imagine the center ever playing another down.