"I'm gonna go chase the girls" - Jon Gruden makes hilarious admission on his work ethic after getting injured

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, Jon Gruden brought back an old classic from his days as an ESPN analyst. Every year before the draft, the former Super Bowl-winning head coach interviewed quarterbacks and introduced them to America through his show 'QB Camp.'

The show ended after he took over as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach in 2018. However, he brought it back on YouTube with a new name, calling it 'QB Class.'

The first episode featured former Ohio State Buckeyes star Will Howard. The quarterback and Gruden opened the episode with a discussion about his high school career and the offers he received from the top college programs in his sophomore season.

However, after fracturing his wrist in his junior year, most of the big-name programs ended their talks with Howard, a humbling and eye-opening experience for the young prospect.

However, he did not spend his time wallowing in self-pity. Instead, he joined the Downingtown West High School's coaching staff, which left Gruden impressed. During their discussion about what he learned in his stint as coach, the former Raiders head coach quipped:

"Tell me about [your coaching experience] because when I got hurt I was like, 'To hell with it. I'm going to chase the girls.' You hung around and really helped the young quarterback and they tell me you were one of the best coaches on the whole staff." [From 2:00]

Howard snickered at Gruden's comment before revealing that he wanted to attend practice the day after he underwent surgery to fix his broken wrist.

The former head coach was thoroughly impressed with the quarterback's revelation and told him that his determination to rejoin the team showed him he was a student of the game and loved it, which isn't as common as he might think.

NFL insider predicts Jon Gruden's former team will pick Will Howard

Will Howard led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship win in his first and only season with the program. He threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, but is touted as a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

However, with the draft inching closer, the 23-year-old is reportedly jumping up teams' draft boards. According to NFL insider Field Yates, he could be picked as early as the second round by the New Orleans Saints. In his latest mock draft, he wrote:

"Derek Carr's contract restructure means he will stick in New Orleans for at least one more season, but nothing is guaranteed beyond that. Spencer Rattler flashed in his rookie season, but he's no sure thing as a 2024 fifth-rounder. Howard, though, is accurate and mobile. He threw 35 touchdown passes last season, and he ran for seven more scores."

Gruden worked as a consultant for the Saints during the 2023 season and the team will likely not only watch his QB Class episode with Howard but also reach out to him to get his unfiltered opinion on the quarterback.

