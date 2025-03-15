"I’m gonna prove it": Travis Hunter fired up after Travis Kelce’s comments on Heisman star's dual role

Colorado Buffaloes dual-threat wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter has responded to some recent comments by Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce.

While discussing a variety of topics on the "Travis Hunter Show" on Saturday, Hunter was asked about Kelce's recent statements discussing whether he could play every snap on offense and defense in the NFL.

While Kelce made clear his belief that it was possible, he also said that it would be a difficult challenge to play meaningful, elite football on both sides of the ball. He said that it would be something that Hunter would need to "prove that he can do it."

Hunter responded with the following statement:

"Like he said, I have to prove that I can do it. So that's my main thing. Imma prove that I'm gonna do it and I can do it. So he's not telling no lie. I still got to prove it. You know, I just can't go to the league and they just, 'Oh, here you go, Trav, you could do all this,' and I don't go out and show up how I'm supposed to show up.

"So yes, I'm gonna prove what. I'm gonna prove it, that I can do it."

Can Travis Hunter play both offense and defense in the NFL?

All indications by Hunter point to the versatile athlete wanting to play full-time offense and full-time defense in the NFL. This remarkable feat has rarely been done in the modern NFL and has never been done to the same extent that Hunter has aspirations of.

However, if there was someone who has the skills and abilities to do so, it would be Hunter. He is extremely quick and agile, has strong hands, is an elite route runner, has great anticipation and has a high football IQ. The combination of these traits make Hunter one of the most exciting prospects in recent football memory.

In college last year for the Buffaloes, Hunter had elite stats on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Offensively, he had 96 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns.

Defensively, he amassed four interceptions and one forced fumble. Due to this phenomenal campaign, Hunter was awarded this year's Heisman Trophy as the best player in all of college football.

In NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's recent 2025 NFL mock draft 2.0, Hunter was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Giants.

