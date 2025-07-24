"I'm gonna unretire" - Jason Kelce hilariously reveals returning to NFL and dodging parenting duties as his daughters prepare for high school

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce jokingly said he is going to come back and play in the NFL after having to be on parent duty.

Kelce retired at the end of the 2023 NFL season, and after just one year of being retired, he jokingly said he's coming back. When talking about his daughters, he says once they get off to high school, he isn't sure he will be able to handle it.

"I'm not looking forward to that, I have four girls and they are going to be in high school, pretty much at the same time. I'm gonna unretire, I'm gonna unretire at 50-something years old," Kelce said (2:05:46).

As Kelce says, he would be nearly 50 at that point, but says he'd be coming out of retirement to avoid seeing his girls in high school and all the drama.

However, he doesn't think he'd be able to put on the weight for center, so Travis says he'll teach him how to play tight end in his comeback.

Of course, Jason Kelce is joking as he's happily retired from the NFL and now doing plenty of media. He's likely a future Hall of Famer and is a Super Bowl champ and a six-time first-team All-Pro.

Jason Kelce says he's closer with his brother Travis now than ever

Jason and Travis Kelce started a podcast together, which Jason says has brought them closer.

Jason says the two were always close, but the podcast has brought them together like nothing before.

"Travis and I have been close for a long time. Now with the [New Heights] podcast, we talk to each other more than we ever have. We loved each other growing up. We still love each other. Now it's more like peer to peer, whereas growing up, being the older brother, it was a little bit different."

The podcast has become one of the biggest sports podcasts in the world, and Jason Kelce is thrilled that it has also brought him and Travis Kelce together.

Kelce was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played his entire 13-year career with the Eagles.

