"I’m guessing Joe Burrow will have a grandson" - NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' gender reveal of upcoming child

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews announced on May 30, 2022, that they are expecting their second child.

On Sunday (June 26), Mahomes and Matthews shared a snippet from their gender reveal party, announcing to the world that they are expecting a baby boy. Watch the full video below (via @BrittanyLynne on Twitter):

The video starts with a tour of the venue and then cuts to those in attendance guessing whether the gender of the unborn child will be a girl or a boy. Most predicted that Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews will be blessed with a boy, including the quarterback, who said:

"Guaranteed boy."

The couple were then seen playing with their daughter Sterling before picking up water guns that had either blue or pink ink in them. The couple fired the guns simultaneously, and blue ink sprayed out, leading to a big cheer from all those present.

Fans on social media congratulated and sent their best wishes to the couple, but some seized the opportunity to poke fun at the former NFL MVP.

Patrick Mahomes gets trolled after announcing the gender of their new baby

One fan joked that Mahomes becoming a father for the second time meant that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was about to become a grandfather and wrote:

"I'm guessing Joe Burrow will have a grandson."

The joke was referencing the Chiefs' loss to Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game earlier this year.

Another fan echoed that sentiment, editing and posting Mahomes and Matthews' announcement photo from last month:

One fan predicted that Mahomes' unborn child would be a lock to be the first overall pick in the 2044 NFL draft, tweeting:

"Congrats to you both and your families!... and with their 1st pick in the 2044 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select..."

Former Director of Player Affairs of the NFLPA Dior Ginyard also shared his prediction for Mahomes and Matthews' upcoming child, writing:

"Prediction: rocket of an arm."

One fan tweeted that NFL teams are already preparing to draft Mahomes' child:

Rowdy @RowdySal @BrittanyLynne @PatrickMahomes The league is already scouting him I hear @BrittanyLynne @PatrickMahomes The league is already scouting him I hear

Another fan wrote that Mahomes and Matthews' baby boy is already receiving offers from colleges to join their football program:

Some fans predicted that the Chiefs quarterback and his wife will continue the family legacy and name their newborn Patrick:

One fan was thrilled to see Mahomes take a dive into the swimming pool after learning that he is going to be a boy dad soon:

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany will likely deliver the child during the 2022 NFL season. The Chiefs superstar will have his work cut out as he looks to guide his team back to the Super Bowl and deal with the challenges of becoming a father for a second time.

