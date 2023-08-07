“I’m not happy with it” – Davante Adams frustrated at Raiders’ lack of progress amid Josh Jacobs trade rumors 

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams isn't a fan of the team potentially trading star running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs is not at training camp as he's in a contract dispute with the Raiders after not yet signing the one-year franchise tag. It is troubling for Las Vegas as Jacobs is a key member of the offense.

The news of Jacobs not being in camp is also frustrating for Adams, who knows how important of a part the running back plays in the Raiders offense.

"Not having him right now is obviously something that I'm not happy with...he played like the best back in the league last year, which if you ask me he is the best back in the league." Davante Adams on the absence of Josh Jacobs

"I mean you see the way we play the game, we like to run the ball. You got to have somebody back there that is a dog if you are going to give it to him over 300 times. Not having him right now is obviously something that I’m not happy with," Adams said.

"But, we have to keep it going as a team until we figure out that piece. Obviously, he is a huge part of this team and offense, he's a really good leader.

"Obviously, he played like the best back in the league last year, which if you ask me he is the best back in the league last year. He is the best back in the league.

"It's tough not having him at this part of the training period, trying to get ready for the season, but we will see what happens down the line. Definitely a big part of this team in the past, hopefully, we can figure something out."

Davante Adams did reveal he had spoken to Josh Jacobs about the situation.

Latest on Josh Jacobs' negotiations with Raiders over contract issues

Josh Jacobs is not at training camp

Josh Jacobs was franchised tagged by the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason and nearly three weeks have passed since the deadline for Jacobs and the Raiders to sign a long-term deal.

With Jacobs no longer being able to sign a long-term deal, he will have to play on the franchise tag next season. However, there have been some reports that Las Vegas may rescind the franchise tag, which would make him a free agent. But, a more likely outcome is the Raiders would trade Jacobs on the one-year franchise tag deal.

Josh Jacobs trade rumors: Broncos, Chiefs eyeing move for NFL's leading running back

If Jacobs doesn't sign the franchise tag, Las Vegas could look to move him, and according to reports, division rivals Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are interested in trading for him.

The Chiefs have Isiah Pacheco as their starting running back, but adding Jacobs would make their offense much better. Denver, meanwhile, has Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine as their running backs and could definitely use an upgrade.

However, whether or not Las Vegas would want to trade Jacobs in its division is to be seen. But, as of right now, both the Broncos and Chiefs are interested in acquiring Jacobs.

