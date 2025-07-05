“I’m here for Jay”: Marcus Mariota explains why returning to Commanders was a ‘no-brainer’

Marcus Mariota began his NFL journey with the Tennessee Titans after being drafted second overall in the 2015 NFL draft. Since then, he has gone on to play for the Raiders, the Falcons, and the Eagles before signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders in March 2024.

The veteran quarterback served as the backup to Jayden Daniels on the depth chart while making an appearance in three games for the team. The Commanders made it to the playoffs but lost to the Eagles in the NFC title game. In March, Mariota decided to sign another one-year deal to remain as Daniel's backup in 2025.

According to PFT's Mike Florio, Mariota is content with the opportunity to remain with the Washington Commanders. The quarterback also opened up about the factors that influenced his decision to stay rather than search for a new team this offseason.

"For me, it was one of those things hard to pass up, and you want to go somewhere where you're wanted," Mariota said, as per Mike Florio. "And they were very adamant that they wanted me back for another year. I love coach (Dan Quinn), and just (OC Kliff Kingsbury) and the offense, and for me, it was like a no-brainer."

"To stand here 11 years in- very, very few people get an opportunity to do that. So I'm thankful every day and the ability to go into work and have fun, cut it loose, and have such a great room that makes it so much better, too. I'm just kind of having fun with it, with the punches. Whatever comes, if they need me, I'm ready to play. Otherwise, I'm here for Jay, and just making sure he's playing to the best of his ability."

In 10 seasons as part of the league, Mariota has started 74 of the 93 games he's played. He has also tallied a total of 16,184 yards and 97 TDs passing.

Marcus Mariota was a Heisman winner during his college career

Before joining the NFL, Marcus Mariota played quarterback for the Oregon Ducks at the collegiate level. He redshirted his freshman campaign in 2011 before taking over as QB1 a year later. In three seasons, the quarterback recorded 10,796 yards and 105 TDs passing.

During the 2014 season, Mariota led the team to the Pac-12 title and a national championship bout against Ohio State. Unfortunately, the Ducks lost that showdown with a 42-20 final score. However, the quarterback was honored with the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first player from the program to win the trophy.

Unfortunately, Mariota's collegiate success did not translate fully at the professional level. After his stint with the Titans, the quarterback has mostly served as a backup option over the past few years.

