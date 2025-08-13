"I'm just gonna have to block you": Odell Beckham Jr. goes on blunt rant amid retirement rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. went on a tirade following rumors about his retirement. It started when a parody account posing as NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted that the wide receiver is hanging up his cleats after 10 years in the league. The Super Bowl LVI champion debunked this rumor with:&quot;Not done yet... thanks for hr concerns and have a blessed day.&quot;Odell Beckham Jr @objLINKNot done yet… thanks for hr concerns and have a blessed day.Odell Beckham Jr. followed this up with another tweet asking his fans not to believe everything they read on the internet. The wide receiver also stated that he was not done playing football at the professional level.&quot;No seriously Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off,&quot; Beckham wrote. &quot;That will get no response. I promise u the day I'm done I will let us kno. Again if u text me happy retirement im just gon have to block u. Thanks.&quot;Odell Beckham Jr @objLINKNo seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off 😭😭😭. That will get no response. I promise u the day I’m done I will let u kno. Again if u text me happy retirement im just gon have to block u😭😭. ThanksThe New York Giants picked Odell Beckham Jr. in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. After five seasons, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. The wide receiver also played for the Rams and the Ravens before joining the Miami Dolphins for the 2024 season.Last year, Beckham played in nine games for the Dolphins. He recorded 55 receiving yards for nine receptions with no touchdowns to his name. In December 2024, the Dolphins mutually decided to waive the wide receiver. Beckham has not received any interest from other teams throughout the offseason and remains a free agent.NFL analyst heaps praise on Odell Beckham Jr.'s rookie campaign with the New York GiantsDuring his early days in the NFL, the wide receiver was a notable threat on the offense. On Tuesday, NFL analyst Michael F. Florio reminisced about Beckham's rookie campaign with the Giants.Florio's tweet came as a response to another fan who defended the wide receiver's career in the league.&quot;Odell Beckham Jr was the best rookie WR in NFL History,&quot; Florio tweeted.During his debut campaign with the Giants in 2014, Beckham played in 12 games and recorded 1,305 yards and 12 TDs receiving. That year, the team finished third in the NFC East with a 6-10 record. It remains to be seen if any team decides to acquire Beckham ahead of the 2025 season.