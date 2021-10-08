"I'm just speaking the truth" - Aaron Rodgers speaks up about Steelers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has the Green Bay Packers rolling, winning three consecutive games after the blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener.

But is Rodgers, who has been the Packers' starting quarterback since 2008, ready to join the Pittsburgh Steelers next season?

While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers talked down rumors that he wants to be traded to the Steelers in 2022 despite recently praising Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

"I'm just speaking the truth," Rodgers said. "Ask me a question about Mike Tomlin; I'm going to tell you how I feel about Mike Tomlin. If you want to take that and run with it and say I'm angling for my next team or something, I'm not. I'm just answering questions about my respect for Mike."

Josh Hill @jdavhill Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers sharing a cool moment of respect after Tomlin called a timeout before one of Rodgers’ signature Too Many Men On The Field penalties Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers sharing a cool moment of respect after Tomlin called a timeout before one of Rodgers’ signature Too Many Men On The Field penalties https://t.co/peW3ocpHvg

On Sunday, the Packers defeated the Steelers 27-17 at Lambeau Field. Before the matchup, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and talked about Tomlin's job in Pittsburgh.

"I have a ton of respect for Mike," Rodgers said. "I think he's a fantastic coach. I love the way that he leads. I love the way that he talks after the games. He always seems to keep things really even keel. Looks like he's somebody that players love playing for."

This comes after Rodgers expressed his issues with the Packers front office, which led to him not taking part in any offseason workouts and made him rustier than usual.

In the Week 1 game against the Saints, Rodgers delivered his worst NFL game —he attempted 28 passes, completing 15 for 133 yards, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 36.8 (the worst of the week).

Aaron Rodgers considered retirement

Rodgers has two years remaining on his current contract after restructuring it this offseason. The QB considered retiring because of his relationship with the Packers, but he has said he's all-in with the team for the 2021 season.

"I mean, I felt going into the weekend before camp that I was 50/50. I don't care if people don't believe that. That's true. There were some things that got me to 50/50 for sure, and you know I spent a couple of days in silence and meditation and contemplation and really felt like that I should come back," Rodgers said on the Dan Le Batard and Friends podcast in August.

Rodgers is coming off a 2020 season where he was named NFL MVP. In the last two seasons, the QB led the Packers to the NFC Championship game.

Tomlin's record speaks for itself

Rodgers is not wrong in his admiration towards Tomlin.

The coach is entering his 15th season as the Steelers' head coach, and he has never had a losing season. His worst seasons were 8-8, in 2012, 2013, and 2019.

Rodgers is entering his 14th season as the Packers' starting QB, and he already has two losing seasons, 6-10 in 2008 (his first as startee), and 6-9-1 in 2018.

Edited by Samuel Green