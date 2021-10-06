'I'm just speaking the truth' - Aaron Rodgers speaks out on trade rumors to Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers moved to pour cold water on rumors linking him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers spoke flatteringly about the Steelers, Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh last week. He said,

"I think he's a fantastic coach. I love the way that he leads. I love that way that he talks after the games. He always seems to keep things really even keel. Looks like he's somebody that players love playing for."

Rodgers' time in Green Bay is ending. The disgruntled quarterback restructured his contract in a way that gave him an escape in 2022. Fans and pundits enjoyed linking Rodgers to many teams before the reigning MVP returned and criticized everyone in the Packers' organization. The Steelers were never on the list, but Rodgers' comments changed that. Now, the veteran quarterback has rowed back.

Rodgers is an intelligent man.

Following on from the comments, Rodgers and Tomlin exchanged a brilliant moment on the sidelines during the Packers game.

The mutual respect and admiration the two have for each other was clearly on show. On Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers moved to clarify his comments and the suggestions that he was flirting with Mike Tomlin. He said,

"I'm just speaking the truth. Ask me a question about Mike Tomlin. I'm going to tell you how I feel about Mike Tomlin. If you want to take that and run with it and say I'm angling for my next team or something, I'm not. I'm just answering questions about my respect for Mike."

There is an element of truth within Rodgers' comments. Mike Tomlin is a head coach everyone should respect. He's a Superbowl winning coach, and he's never posted a losing season as head coach of the Steelers.

Rodgers, however, wants to leave the Packers with as many options as possible. He doesn't wish for just one bidder. Like when Peyton Manning left the Colts, Rodgers hopes to have as many teams calling him and his agent.

Rodgers is a wise man. He knows that if he continues to make motions towards the Steelers, other teams won't enter the stakes in the offseason. The legendary quarterback wants to pick his team, not the other way round.

Also Read

Of course, the Steelers are an attractive proposition: great history, fabulous head coach, and a winning culture. However, Rodgers may also consider landing spots in Denver, New York and Miami as enticing opportunities.

The offseason's most powerful story is well underway, and Aaron Rodgers is writing it in his inimitable style.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar