Taylor Swift-Mania is gripping the Kansas City Chiefs as her "friendship" with tight end Travis Kelce is now news everywhere. After Swift was at Arrowhead last week to watch Kelce, we all know that after the game, the pair hired out a restaurant to have a good time with family and friends.

But that didn't sit well with some people, and former Chiefs wide receiver Dante Hall has revealed that he was supposed to have a business meeting at the restaurant that Kelce and Taylor Swift hired out.

That meant, of course, that Hall couldn't have his meeting, which was not exactly ideal.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce mess with Dante Hall's business meeting

With Hall, a former Chiefs receiver, one would think that he has some pull in certain parts of the city, but not when Swift and Kelce come to the restaurant that he was supposed to be at.

Hall, who was on 'Good Morning Football,' detailed the night that Taylor Swift and Kelce hired out the entire restaurant and that meant he couldn't have his business meeting.

Hall said:

“I'm a little bit upset with the whole swiftie thing. So I'm in Kansas City pretty much every week, especially during the season. I have favorite spot I go to every week. It's a very nice restaurant. One of my favorites in KC. So we go, I have a reservation. I'm meeting with some guys that I'm trying to do some business with. We got a table. I'm going to talk business, eat good food, drink good wine. I get there, 'You can't come up.' They're not giving me a reason."

"What do you mean I can't come up? It's a private event. What do you mean? It's a private event. I had a reservation at 7:45 and it's 7:43. They never told me, but I found out, Travis and Taylor up there rented out the whole place. I got a group of like 12, 15 people, and I'm standing there like, We can't go in, guys. You can't go in."

While Hall was talking, he added that the restaurant did offer him a gift card which he declined.

“I'd never made it up to get the meal, but shot outs to Prime. They called me, apologized, offered me a nice little gift card. I declined because I just appreciated the fact that they call and apologized.”

Hall also added that he has huge respect for Swift, so he isn't actually angry about what happened that night, more so it was just an inconvenience for him and his business partners.

Taylor Swift watched Travis Kelce and Chiefs beat Jets on SNF

Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets

Taylor Swift was in attendance at MetLife Stadium last night to watch Kelce and the Chiefs take on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.

With many predicting a blowout win for the Chiefs, it did look like that at one stage as the Chiefs were up 17-0, but to Wilson's credit, he fought and brought the Jets to within three points.

Now, there were many questionable calls on the night, which has been covered extensively, but the Jets fans would have to be happy with what Wilson did as there is now hope that maybe the season can be salvaged.

With Taylor Swift in attendance, we are fairly sure the TV ratings would have been through the roof as Kelce's Chiefs got the all-important win.