“I'm a little less handsome than I was before" - Howie Roseman gets candid on beer incident in SB parade

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman joked about his appearance after sustaining a notable forehead gash. It came from a beer can during the team's Super Bowl victory parade.

Roseman has served as the Eagles' GM since 2010. He built the roster that captured the franchise's second Super Bowl title with a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl.

On Monday's episode of Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show, Roseman addressed the lingering mark on his forehead that resulted from the parade incident over a month ago.

"I think I'm a little less handsome than I was before it but I'll keep it," Roseman said. "I will keep. It's there. I went to college, the University of Florida, and a bunch of my friends came up on Saturday night from South Florida to watch the Florida basketball games. And one of my friends said to me, he goes, I can understand why he dropped the beer, you know, cold out like it must have been slippery and I'm like, Wait, do you think I dropped the beer. I didn't drop anything. It was thrown at my head at high velocity," said Roseman.

During the Feb. 15 celebration, he was struck while riding on a float down Broad Street. Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat confirmed witnessing the incident.

"I laughed at him a little bit when it happened," Sweat said in February, via NBC Philadelphia. "And I know he's mad at me."

Howie Roseman 'bleeds' for Philadelphia

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

Howie Roseman addressed the massive crowd gathered at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. With blood still visible on his forehead, he proudly declared his devotion to the city.

With the Lombardi Trophy in one hand and a victory cigar in the other, he shouted the phrase that would become his trademark.

Just days after the parade, Roseman and his representatives applied with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the phrase "I bleed for this city." According to Yahoo Sports, a source with knowledge of the situation indicated that proceeds from any use would result in charitable donations.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro referenced the incident during his remarks at the celebration.

"Everything was perfect except for some of you all who didn't know how to toss a beer nice so you fired it too hard, just ask Howie Roseman," Shapiro said.

Under Roseman's guidance, Philadelphia has reached the Super Bowl three times, winning twice.

