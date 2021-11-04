“I’m not overly concerned about the lack of interceptions” - Mike Tomlin not worried about the Steelers defense 

The Pittsburgh Steelers began the 2021 season on a concerning note, dropping three of their first four games.

However, the Steelers have since turned things around, winning their last three straight contests. It has put them within earshot of competing for the AFC North division title heading into the second half of the season.

Mike Tomlin isn't worried about Steelers' shortcomings on defense

It’s seen the team struggle to find its way on both sides of the ball, with much of the issue stemming from a lackluster offense. The bulk of those issues come from the team’s inability to effectively stretch the field vertically with the passing game with star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

It’s also seen another notable trend develop, as the defense hasn’t performed with the same disruptive play it has in the last few years that made them one of the best units in the league.

Although Pittsburgh is seventh in points allowed and 11th in yards given up, the team is tied for 27th with only six turnovers created with two interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

This, despite missing a game and T.J. Watt is having another incredible season8.5 Sacks (tied for 2nd in NFL)3 Forced Fumbles (tied for 3rd in NFL)16 QB Hits (tied for 4th in NFL)This, despite missing a game and @steelers already having their bye. T.J. Watt is having another incredible season8.5 Sacks (tied for 2nd in NFL)3 Forced Fumbles (tied for 3rd in NFL)16 QB Hits (tied for 4th in NFL)This, despite missing a game and @steelers already having their bye. https://t.co/LnxVhp4uu2

What stands out the most has been their utter lack of interceptions, which is tied for second-last only ahead of the New York Jets (one) through the first eight weeks. Despite that, head coach Mike Tomlin voiced no concerns about the situation.

“I’m not overly concerned about the lack of interceptions to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said on Tuesday, via Teresa Varley of the Steelers’ website. “We’re playing good ball. The more detail we play with, the more game circumstances that lend itself to the ball getting turned over. We’ll get them. In the meanwhile, we better tackle well. We better get people off blocks and do fundamental things. When you do those things. You’re more opportunistic. We’ve been opportunistic around here in the past, I expect us to continue to be."

The Steelers may not be performing up to their usual standards, but the defense is improving its play as the season wears along. They are coming off limiting the Browns to just 10 points while giving up 5.3 yards per play, forcing a fumble and limiting them to 3-of-10 on third-down conversions.

Brian Baldinger @BaldyNFL #BaldysBreakdowns .@Steelers Defense held Nick Chubb to 2 yards or less on 11/17 runs. That’s great containment. Perhaps some of the “late stemming “ had something to do with it. #nfl .@Steelers Defense held Nick Chubb to 2 yards or less on 11/17 runs. That’s great containment. Perhaps some of the “late stemming “ had something to do with it. #nfl #BaldysBreakdowns https://t.co/qiOp4qDUju

The Steelers may have traded away former Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram, but the team still possesses plenty of depth. They will need their defense to step up in the second half of the season with tough matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens (twice), Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans.

The playoff push is well within reach, which the Steelers must see improved play defensively to make that a reality.

Edited by LeRon Haire