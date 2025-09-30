"I’m personally frustrated": Jets CB Sauce Gardner calls out referees for repeated flags after Dolphins defeat

Sauce Gardner holds the opinion that NFL officials are unfairly targeting him, attributing it to the New York Jets’ status as a struggling team. The cornerback expressed his frustration following his team’s disappointing 27-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Ad

This is coming from Gardner after he was penalized for pass interference in the third quarter of the Week 4 game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It marked the second consecutive game in which the Cincinnati alum has been flagged for pass interference by the officials.

“I’m personally frustrated,” Gardner said. “I watch football and I just feel like — and I don’t know if this is wrong to say — but I think I get called for more stuff just based off of us not winning. I watch these winning programs and there’s some egregious things that don’t get called.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“…we don’t win and I feel like don’t get the calls that we should get and we get calls we shouldn’t get called for. Obviously that’s not why I want to win. I want to win because I don’t like losing."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Without a doubt, the Monday night game against the struggling Dolphins was a winnable one for the Jets. However, they fell to 0-4 with an underwhelming performance marked by 13 penalties for 101 yards and three fumbles lost, igniting Sauce Gardner’s frustration.

Ad

Sauce Gardner faults the pass interference call

Sauce Gardner was flagged for pass interference while covering wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who ran an in-cut route with the Jets trailing 17-10. However, the pass to Waddle was incomplete. The controversial scenario of the call was fault by the cornerback.

“I got caught on something today where it's like, I know the route and everything and I'm just supposed to let him just push off at the top of route," Gardner said. "I'm seeing him count the steps, all that. He's not going to catch the ball regardless.

Ad

“I just feel like, in general, even the Mike Evans [penalty last week], I just feel like us not winning -- it's what goes on if we don't win. I feel like we don't get the calls that we should get, and we get the calls that we probably shouldn't get called for."

On Tuesday, New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn addressed Sauce Gardner’s comments about officiating, noting the team plans to submit certain calls to the NFL for clarification. Glenn noted that the Jets, with their 0-4 record, must earn the benefit of such calls through improved performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.