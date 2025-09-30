"I’m personally frustrated": Sauce Gardner flames referees over one-sided officiating, calls out bias for Jets games

The New York Jets lost for a fourth consecutive week after a 27-21 defeat against the Miami Dolphins on Monday. Following the loss, Pro Bowler cornerback Sauce Gardner had some choice words for the officiating.

GarDner, who was called for a big pass interference penalty in the third quarter that led to a Dolphins touchdown in their Week 4 clash, called out the biased decisions against the Jets.

“I’m personally frustrated,” Gardner said. “I feel like me personally, us not winning, I watch football all the time and I just feel like — I don’t know if this is wrong to say — but I think I get called for more stuff just based off of us just not winning.

“I watch these winning programs and there’s some egregious things and it doesn’t get called, letting the players play.”

The 25-year-old CB's controversial comments could invoke a fine from the league.

While Gardner had two tackles on the night, taking his season tally to 12. He also allowed Darren Waller to catch a touchdown in the second quarter to give Miami a 10-0 lead. The Jets were called for 13 penalties for 101 yards in a frustrating loss.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn laments team's mistakes in Dolphins loss

The Jets are coming off a 5-12 season and things are not looking great for them after a 0-4 start this year. However, New York quarterback Justin Fields is not losing faith in the team just yet.

“It’s very frustrating but I’m not losing faith,” Fields said. “Nobody in the locker room is losing faith. All we’re going to do keep is keep our heads down and work.”

First-year coach Aaron Glenn reflected on the team's lackluster effort that saw them concede three turnovers, two of them leading to touchdown drives.

“To me it was more or less the things that we know that you can’t do to win games. We allowed that to happen,” Glenn said. “I thought our guys understood the ramifications of this game. But to go out there and have that many penalties, and pre-snap penalties, and turn the ball over, that’s what is so disappointing about this game.”

Glenn will need to spark some inspiration in the team as they are set to host the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 5 clash on Sunday.

