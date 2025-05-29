"I'm pretty lucky": Dallas Goedert makes feelings known on future uncertainty before landing $10,000,000 extension

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was a major contributor to the team's success last season, one that culminated in a Super Bowl Championship. He was both effective as a pass catcher and for his role in the famous 'Tush Push' play. However, this offseason, Goedert's future was uncertain at one point, before he signed a new contract extension with the club.

On May 7, Goedert and the Eagles agreed to rework his contract, lowering his annual salary from more than $14 million to $10 million for the upcoming season.

NFL analyst Zach Berman released some quotes by Goedert on X on May 28, where the Eagles tight end made clear that it was an emotional situation this offseason, but that he was lucky to have signed for another year in Philadelphia.

"There was a lot of emotions going on through the offseason — not sure if you're going to be here, not sure if you're not. There was sad emotions of leaving. There was the excited of a change, seeing something different. There was going back and forth. ...It's been seven offseasons, this is the first I've had to deal with it. I'm pretty lucky. It was an interesting feeling for sure." Goedert said.

Goedert finished the 2024 season with 42 receptions for 496 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for the Eagles.

Can the Philadelphia Eagles win back to back Super Bowls?

The Eagles are arguably still the best team in the National Football League after free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. Although the team did lose stars in Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Darius Slay; Philly added Azeez Ojulari and Jihaad Campbell among others this offseason.

The Eagles offensive unit is largely unchanged as well, with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, and Goedert all set to return in 2025.

According to Bet365, the Eagles have the best odds to win the Super Bowl next season, something that would see the Philly franchise win back to back Super Bowls if this were the case. The Eagles currently have odds of +650, followed by the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, and the Kansas City Chiefs at +700, and the Detroit Lions at +850.

Super Bowl LX Odds - Bet365

