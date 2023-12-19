“I’m not a puppet”: Cam Newton issues defiant message over NFL absence despite spate of high-profile QB injuries

Cam Newton remains an NFL free agent and has not officially retired from the league. He maintains that he wants to play again and doesn't feel like he's done with the sport. Nevertheless, with QB injuries popping up all the time, Newton remains off the field.

There are likely a variety of reasons for this, but the ex-NFL MVP has his take on it. He believes it's because he is unabashedly himself and won't change. Via The Shadow League, he said:

“I scare people. Because you can’t control me. I’m not a puppet. I cut them strings off a long time ago."

Newton has always been an outspoken individual and one with unique style and flair. Even in recent years, that has increased. He grew his hair out and many other things, which he says plays a part:

"If that would’ve been the case, they would’ve been told me without telling me. If that would’ve been the case, they would’ve told me without telling me to ‘cut your dreads.’"

He continued:

"They would’ve told me without telling me to just be a little quiet. They would’ve told me without telling me, Why you making it about you — how you dress? But as some of us know in this space, I dress like this every day. This ain’t a facade. This ain’t a front. This is me.”

Newton was always expressive, even when Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson tried to supress that. Newton was reportedly told to stay clean cut and not get tattoos.

For the better part of his NFL career, he abided by that, but he's not going to do that any longer. From his perspective, that's a big reason why he's not on an NFL roster.

Cam Newton is at peace with NFL future

Despite expressing a desire to return to the NFL, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback understands that he might not be able to and he's not terribly worried about that.

Cam Newton may not return to the NFL

During all the blowback for his Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy take, Cam Newton said that he's doing well in the media space and with his current endeavors, so it's "fine" if he doesn't take another snap in the NFL.