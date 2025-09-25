"I'm ready to play right now": Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on Browns playing opportunity amid Joe Flacco's struggles

At one point early on in the pre-draft process, many thought Shedeur Sanders would become a day one starting NFL quarterback.

That took a turn on draft night when he slid all the way to the fifth-round and was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. Ironically enough, the Browns had taken a quarterback two rounds prior to selecting Sanders by drafting Oregon's Dillon Gabriel.

Whether Sanders will see the field this season is a big question that looms.

In a recent interview with ESPN Cleveland that was posted on YouTube earlier today, Sanders was asked if he feels close to getting to where he wants to be in terms of getting a chance to play.

Sanders said:

"I don't think playing or not playing is in my hands. I think based on the situation is things happen. If things turn out where I play, then I'll be out there and I'll be ready to play. I'm ready to play right now."

Like any NFL quarterback would answer, Sanders is ready to play quarterback for Cleveland when his name is called. However, a lot would have to happen for Sanders to be thrown in to play QB for the Browns.

Sanders entered the season and is stil currently the third string quarterback on Cleveland's depth chart. Gabriel is ahead of him, and actually saw playing time in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. Gabriel played well in his NFL debut, completing 3-of-3 for 19 yards and a passing touchdown.

Can the Cleveland Browns make a playoff run with their current quarterback room?

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Cleveland Browns are 1-2. After losing back-to-back divisional games, they upset the Green Bay Packers 13-10 on a game-winning field goal last week. Cleveland will face two more NFC North opponents in next two games, facing the Detroit Lions and then the Minnesota Vikings.

In three games this season, Cleveland has scored just 46 points, or a little over 15 points per game. Joe Flacco has completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 631 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

While Flacco led the team on an improbably playoff run in 2023, he doesn't seem to have that mojo early on this season. If he doesn't play well soon, he could be the next quarterback this season to get benched.

And with Gabriel listed a QB2, it seems like it would be him that will get the call if Flacco gets sent to the bench.

All in all, things don't seem the most ideal in Cleveland this season as of right now.

