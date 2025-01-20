"I'm rooting for my boy": CJ Stroud makes feelings clear about Jayden Daniels as rookie QB prepares to take on Eagles

Fresh off a hard-fought playoff battle against the Chiefs, Texans quarterback CJ Stroud turned his attention to celebrating Jayden Daniels' historic run as a rookie. His words carried extra weight, coming as they did after his remarkable season ended in a 23-14 divisional round loss.

The young quarterback has rewritten rookie records this season. Jayden Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and added 891 rushing yards.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Stroud reflected on their parallel journeys from Southern California to NFL stardom. The timing was significant, just days before Daniels led the Commanders into their biggest game in three decades.

"Yeah, man. Oh, boy. Crazy. I'm so happy for that. And it's not only just for him, like the motivation he's given to back home where we come from. Like, do you have no idea? For us both together to be putting on for IE as quarterbacks in the NFL, like first to really do it that I can think of, man, it's big time," said Stroud.

"I don't root for many other teams, but I'm, I'm rooting for my boy, I'm rooting for the Commanders."

Jayden Daniels guided the Commanders to a 12-5 record, becoming one of just five rookie quarterbacks to reach a conference championship game.

CJ Stroud praises Jayden Daniels for his resilience

The significance of Jayden Daniels' achievements extends beyond personal accolades.

"We probably ain't even the best athletes to come out where we come from, but you stay at it and stay down for the coming of life and you can really do this at the highest level," Stroud reflected.

Daniels has energized Washington's fanbase with electric plays like the "Maryland Miracle." This Week 8 Hail Mary touchdown to Noah Brown secured an 18-15 victory over Chicago.

This weekend's NFC championship matchup against Philadelphia marks Washington's first appearance in the game in over 30 years.

The stage is set for Daniels and the Commanders to face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. As they chase their first Super Bowl appearance since 1991, they don't just carry the hopes of Washington fans. They also have the proud support of a fellow rookie sensation who knows exactly what this moment means.

