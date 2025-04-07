“I’m scared”: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle 'petrified' in battles with skin issues

Since her middle school days, Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, has been seriously insecure about her skin. That has been one of the primary reasons why she has been relying on makeup to hide her skin problems, like acne. However, on the weekend, Earle decided to get ahead of these insecurities.

On Sunday, Alix Earle shared an Instagram post in which she revealed visiting New York City to get treatment for her facial skin issues. The SI model revealed going makeup-free for the weekend and found herself successfully overcoming her years-old insecurities.

In her IG post, Earle attached a handful of pictures of herself, showing off her makeup-free face, along with snapshots from her dinner date memories with friends. In the caption, Earle talked about her insecurities in detail and how she ended up beating them.

"As someone who has always struggled with their skin since middle school, makeup has always been a safe space for me in terms of feeling secure and confident when leaving the house. Currently dealing with a little outbreak & wanted to really clear my skin & treat it," Earle wrote.

Alix Earle visited a dermatologist in NYC and got herself the needed treatment for the acne, in addition to cleaning out the pores on her facial skin. Following her treatment, she didn't wear makeup for a couple of days, just to realize that "no one cared or noticed" her skin.

"Seems dramatic but for me I was petrified and felt like the only thing people were going to look at was my skin. After 3 days of being out fresh-faced show my real skin. … I realized no one cared or noticed," Earle further explained.

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle recalled battles with anxiety

Before opening up about her insecurities about her facial skin, Alix Earle got candid about her battles with anxiety. During an appearance on the "Great Company" podcast, Earle revealed having "diagnosed anxiety" and how she has been battling with it since she was a 14-year-old.

"I have diagnosed anxiety so, I'm on Lexapro (Escitalopram) every day. ... I guess I've been on it for so long now that I kind of forget that I'm on it. I started it when I was a freshman in high school, so 14-15 years old," Earle said. [1:20]

Alix Earle further explained how she was initially against medication, as she feared getting addicted to them. However, over time, Earle realized the importance of medication and has found herself feeling better ever since.

