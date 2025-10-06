"I'm scared for Kansas City": Dave Portnoy warns Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs over new Drake Maye-led Patriots dynasty after scintillating win vs. Bills

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took notice of the New England Patriots' impressive win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Patriots halted the Bills' winning streak after a 23-20 win in the Week 5 clash in their backyard.Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was one of the standout performers in the team's thrilling win and Portnoy gave a shoutout to the Pro Bowler, sending a warning to the Kansas City Chiefs.&quot;I'm worried about Kansas City,&quot; Portnoy said. &quot;Kansas City has never beaten us in the playoffs. This team is back. Drake May is a superstar the Patriots dynasty. Get used to his face. You had a decade off without Patriot football. Not anymore, not anymore.&quot;Although the Chiefs have had a stranglehold on the league over the last few seasons, Patrick Mahomes and Co. haven't looked the same since their Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.While Portnoy feels Maye could be the Patriots' answer to Mahomes, the 23-year-old quarterback still has a long way to go to establish himself as one of the leading offensive players in the league.Drake Maye came up clutch for the Patriots' thrilling win over Bills in Week 5Drake Maye was an offensive force for the Patriots, especially in the second half, against an undefeated Bills. The Pro Bowl quarterback completed 22 of his 30 attempts for 273 passing yards.One of the highlights of the game was when he showed his strength under heavy pressure in the fourth quarter to find Stefon Diggs and set up New England's go-ahead field goal.Maye completed 3 of his 14 passes for 184 yards second half and went a perfect 6 out of 6 in the final quarter.