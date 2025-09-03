"I'm seeing two roads here": Cam Newton details how Taylor Swift changed Travis Kelce after Kayla Nicole era

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop music star Taylor Swift announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post on Aug. 26. A week after their engagement was announced, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton explained how Swift changed Kelce after his long-term relationship with Kayla Nicole ended.

On Monday's episode of his "4th&1" podcast, Newton discussed Kelce's transformation after he began dating Swift in the summer of 2023.

"I'm seeing two roads here," Newton said. (8:30) "This romance is not only filling the tabloids, but it is also changing the conversation around Kelce off the field. The swag was completely different with the two! I’m seeing a Travis Kelce now (when with Taylor Swift), walking in his dad bod. He was walking with open-toe sandals, and he was just living free.

"He had the little swoop. When he was with the sister (Kayla Nicole), he had the low edges, the peggy beard, man. He was walking in there with crispy jays on, man, he’s still doing that to a degree."

Kelce began dating model/influencer Nicole in 2017. They briefly split in August 2020, but rekindled their romance. It was later reported that Kelce and Nicole broke up in May 2022.

Ever since Swift and Kelce began dating, the latter often attends Chiefs games to support her partner. The music star is likely to continue that trend in the 2025 season, which could be Kelce's last year in the NFL before he hangs up his cleats.

Travis Kelce's father says Chiefs TE and Taylor Swift got engaged two weeks before IG announcement

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce's father, Ed, spoke to News 5's John Kosich last Wednesday and said that his youngest son got engaged to Taylor Swift nearly two weeks before the couple announced the news on Instagram.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed Kelce said. "He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, too, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Kelce and the Chiefs will open their 2025 season on the road against the LA Chargers on Friday.

