"I'm selling 'em for a $100" - Travis Hunter clowns Kai Cenat after YouTuber begs for free NFL tickets from Jaguars rookie

On Tuesday, Travis Hunter paid a special visit to one of the most famous streamers in the world, Kai Cenat. The Jacksonville Jaguars' cornerback/wide receiver joined Cenat and a group of streamers at their house, where they had the opportunity to discuss multiple topics and make some requests.

A clip shared by SportsCenter on X shows the streamer shooting his shot to get free tickets from Hunter. While the player was surrounded by the group of streamers, Cenat asked the big question.

"Let me ask him real quick. I'm gonna go ahead and act out the gate. Free tickets this season," Cenat said. "Free tickets this season. How we looking, my boy?"

Hunter took a second to think before asking Cenat and Co. in which house they were staying and why they were asking for something free.

"Y'all in Tony Parker's house?" Hunter asked. "Y'all talking about free tickets? Alright, I'm selling them for $100."

After a couple of seconds, he made up his mind and agreed to provide the free tickets.

"No, no. I got you. Y'all don't have to worry," Hunter added.

Travis Hunter seemed to enjoy himself during the stream while also showing his true character and humility. Even though he was offered a seat as soon as he made it to the house, he opted to kneel down and let the other person keep the chair.

Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is also a streamer. His content is different from Kai Cenat's, but he also amassed a large group of fans. He's now focused on training camp and his rookie season, which could be challenging depending on where he plays.

Trevor Lawrence raves about Travis Hunter

After spending three years in college (one with Jackson State and two with Colorado), Travis Hunter enters the NFL as one of the most exciting prospect the league has seen in recent years. He's already making some noise within the franchise, as Trevor Lawrence has nothing but positive things to say about the dual-threat rookie.

"Travis has been great," Lawrence said on Thursday. J"Just his work ethic, how he's come in. He's been one of the hardest-working guys we have. I think it's commitment to learning the playbook and trying to learn the two systems."

After back-to-back seasons seeing the Houston Texans win the AFC South, Lawrence and Co. are ready to reclaim the throne.

