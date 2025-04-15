"I’m sick of it" - Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith takes brutal shot at Eagles fans for 'overhyping' Super Bowl wins

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith said he is extremely frustrated with Philadelphia Eagles fans. While talking with 96.7 FM The Ticket on Tuesday, Smith clarified that the Cowboys were still well ahead of the Eagles in terms of Super Bowl titles, something that he felt Eagles fans had forgotten due to their recent success.

NFL analyst Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated outlined some of Smith's comments in her article:

"I’m sick of it ... We have allowed others to nitpick at the star and make fun of the star and make fun of the star and that's what happens—now all of a sudden over the last 20 years, they win two Super Bowls and they think they’re the best thing on the planet."

Smith continued by highlighting how prevalent the Eagles fan chants have become in recent times.

"And everywhere I go I hear, ‘Go Birds.’ I’m sick of hearing ‘Go Birds.’ I’m always asking where are you going? You still got a long way to go to get to us."

How many Super Bowl wins do the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have?

The Dallas Cowboys currently have five Super Bowls to their name. Their championships came in 1971, 1977, 1992, 1993 and 1995.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles only currently have two Super Bowls to their name. Those league wins came in 2017 and last season, in 2024.

Although Smith is correct in outlining how the Cowboys have more championship wins as a team, the Eagles have unquestionably had more playoff success in recent seasons.

Over the past decade, the Eagles have consistently made the playoffs and gone quite far, reaching and winning two Super Bowls during that span. Meanwhile, the last Super Bowl for the Cowboys came in 1995, almost 30 years ago now.

As a result, though Smith's points are all valid, the Eagles fans do have something to be proud of that Cowboys fans do not ... rings in the 21st century.

