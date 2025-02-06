"I'm sticking with my guns" - Maxx Crosby drops bold Super Bowl LIX prediction for Chiefs-Eagles showdown 

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out in the Super Bowl for the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Both teams had stellar regular season campaigns and looked indomitable in the playoffs. While each has its strengths, neither team can claim to have a significantly better roster than the other.

The result is too difficult to call, and even the most ardent fans of either franchise won't confidently proclaim that their team is the heavy favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby is also in flux and finding it difficult to predict a winner. However, on his podcast, The Rush, he announced his pick for which team will come out on top and who will win the Super Bowl MVP. He said:

"I hate to say it but the closer I get to the game, I'm starting to feel that too," Crosby said about Chiefs potentially winning the Super Bowl. I'm sticking with my guns. Philly! Saquon Barkley [ for Super Bowl MVP]." [From 55:08]

Maxx Crosby on future with the Raiders

As difficult as it was for Maxx Crosby to pick a winner for the Super Bowl, it was even more arduous to get through a season where the Raiders finished 4-13. The 27-year-old is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and is on the wishlist of several playoff teams.

However, Crosby is committed to the Raiders and is keen on helping the franchise reach the promised land. In an episode of his podcast in January, he said:

"All I want to do is win, and that's the number one most important thing to me. So we're gonna see what happens. You know, for me, I truly love being a Raider. I want to win here. I want to win with the Raiders. But, we'll see. There's gonna be a lot of change, and I'm gonna just take it one day at a time. That's literally all I can control." [From 2:07]

However, the defensive end did indicate in an appearance on Good Morning Football that he wants the team to hand him a new lucrative deal. He said:

“I’m currently under contract, but I have no guaranteed money left. There are a lot of things that need to be discussed. ... Regardless, I’m in a great place, and we’re going to have those discussions real soon."

Crosby and the Raiders have a mutual interest in sticking with each other. However, things can change quickly.

