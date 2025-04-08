“I’m not here to talk Super Bowl”: Jets HC Aaron Glenn makes feelings clear on his goal in New York

The arrival of Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets officially had its first phase this week. NFL teams with new head coaches started to report for their offseason program, and Glenn - a former Jets player and scout who has taken over the head coach role - was hired after a great season as the Detroit Lions's defensive coordinator.

New York has low expectations for the 2025 season since the team - which had Aaron Rodgers on the roster - underperformed heavily in the past two seasons and now aims to hit the 'reset' button. While many veteran pieces have left the team, Justin Fields will be the new quarterback.

Speaking with reporters as the offseason program kicks off, Aaron Glenn wanted to set the record straight about his goals for the franchise's future: He isn't concerned with the results and would instead focus on building a strong culture and improving the process.

“To me, it's a process, and I've talked to our staff about this. I'm not here to talk about the playoffs. I'm not here to talk about the Super Bowl when the players first get in. To me, it's the process of actually making it that point," Glenn said. "The two things I want to make sure we do first and foremost is establish the culture that we've been talking about and try to create a building environment.”

The Detroit Lions have been praised for their culture change since the start of the decade, and Glenn has been part of the process. The team suffered many defensive injuries during the 2024 season but still earned the first seed in the conference despite losing in the Divisional Round.

Jets' Aaron Glenn refuses to be labeled a "defensive coach"

Aaron Glenn - a former cornerback - participated in three Pro Bowls and made the franchise's All-Decade Team. However, he doesn't want to be seen as a coach limited to one side of the game:

"Here's the one thing that I will say about myself. I'm a coach, I just happen to be on defense. I understand the offense just as well as a number of people.

His goal is to lead a cultural change in New York, just as he was part of in his previous gig. The Jets have not made the playoffs since the 2010 season, the longest drought in the NFL.

