"I’m not tripping": Tyler Conklin fires back after fans poke fun at Chargers TE's route running viral video

Tyler Conklin found a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. After three years with the New York Jets, the tight end signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Chargers.

While Conklin is preparing for the upcoming season in full force, as seen in his recent viral running routine video, the fans decided to poke fun at him.

However, Conklin fired back with a crisp response on X on Tuesday. NFL insider James Foster posted a video addressing the fans who trolled Conklin. In the caption of the pose, he wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Everyone making fun of Tyler Conklin for these routes, but they've been working vs. NFL LBs on third down for the last 5 years."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

The Chargers TE acknowledged the post and even got a reply from former Green Bay Packers star Kurt Benkert.

"Not many people moving like that at your size. Social media has made people way too comfortable. Can’t wait to watch you ball out this year," Benkert wrote.

While appreciating Benkert's comments, Conklin directly took a shot at those who made fun of him.

"The internet will be the internet," Conklin wrote. … "I’m not tripping! But appreciate you bro and good to see you doing your thing with."

Expand Tweet

Predictions for Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming NFL campaign

The Los Angeles Chargers had a pretty decent 2024 season under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh. The franchise made it to the playoffs but was knocked out by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. LA has signed many free agents like Tyler Conklin this offseason and seems to be really going.

The Chargers will kick off their upcoming season in Sao Paulo, Brazil, against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Sportskeeda's Playoffs Predictor, the team will end their upcoming regular season with a 9-8 record. The chances of Harbaugh's team making it to the Super Bowl next season are fairly high.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.