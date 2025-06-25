"I’m not tripping": Tyler Conklin fires back after fans poke fun at Chargers TE's route running viral video

Tyler Conklin found a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. After three years with the New York Jets, the tight end signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Chargers.
While Conklin is preparing for the upcoming season in full force, as seen in his recent viral running routine video, the fans decided to poke fun at him.
However, Conklin fired back with a crisp response on X on Tuesday. NFL insider James Foster posted a video addressing the fans who trolled Conklin. In the caption of the pose, he wrote:
"Everyone making fun of Tyler Conklin for these routes, but they've been working vs. NFL LBs on third down for the last 5 years."
The Chargers TE acknowledged the post and even got a reply from former Green Bay Packers star Kurt Benkert.
"Not many people moving like that at your size. Social media has made people way too comfortable. Can’t wait to watch you ball out this year," Benkert wrote.
While appreciating Benkert's comments, Conklin directly took a shot at those who made fun of him.
"The internet will be the internet," Conklin wrote. … "I’m not tripping! But appreciate you bro and good to see you doing your thing with."
Predictions for Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming NFL campaign
The Los Angeles Chargers had a pretty decent 2024 season under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh. The franchise made it to the playoffs but was knocked out by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. LA has signed many free agents like Tyler Conklin this offseason and seems to be really going.
The Chargers will kick off their upcoming season in Sao Paulo, Brazil, against the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to Sportskeeda's Playoffs Predictor, the team will end their upcoming regular season with a 9-8 record. The chances of Harbaugh's team making it to the Super Bowl next season are fairly high.
