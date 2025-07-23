"I'm trying to have 7 kids" - Colts' $70,000,000 star wants to emulate Philip Rivers as family man days after Chargers legend's retirement

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has taken one key influence away from Philip Rivers: the number of kids the great quarterback has.According to ESPN NFL on Instagram, Pittman was asked about what influence he took away from Rivers during their time playing together with the Colts. Pittman said he'd like to have almost as many children as Rivers does, as it's a conversation he recently had with his wife.&quot;I'd probably say the biggest influence is just the amount of kids. I mean, I'm trying to have like seven kids. My wife says four, but I say seven, so, we'll see what happens.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRivers has 10 children and has been the victim of many memes and jokes for that fact. He spent 16 seasons with the Chargers before signing with the Colts for the final season of his playing career in 2020. During that time, Rivers established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league during the majority of his run with the Chargers.In his final season with the Colts, Rivers helped lead the team to a playoff appearance. Four years earlier this week, Rivers signed a one-day contract with the Chargers to officially retire as a Los Angeles Charger, bringing an end to his career on the gridiron.On his side, Pittman will start his sixth NFL season and is on a three-year, $70 million contract.Michael Pittman and the Colts hope to challenge for AFC South title in 2025Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: ImagnThe Colts come off a 2024 season in which they finished the year with an overall record of 8-9. Indianapolis is hoping to challenge the Houston Texans for the AFC South title in 2025 with the additions of Daniel Jones and late-round draft pick Riley Leonard to compete with Anthony Richardson at quarterback.Whoever starts at quarterback in 2025 will have a nice weapon in Pittman to throw to, the longtime number one receiver for the Colts, who comes off a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 69 catches for 808 yards and three touchdowns. It's been some time since the Colts had a franchise quarterback, after Andrew Luck abruptly retired from the sport back in 2019.The Colts are hoping one of the three men on their roster can step up and help the franchise return to its dominant ways in the AFC South division. Anthony Richardson was drafted by the Colts with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, he has struggled as a passer during his two seasons with the Colts. Perhaps some competition from Leonard and Jones will help Richardson course-correct this offseason.The Indianapolis Colts will open their 2025 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 7.