  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "I'm trying to have 7 kids" - Colts' $70,000,000 star wants to emulate Philip Rivers as family man days after Chargers legend's retirement

"I'm trying to have 7 kids" - Colts' $70,000,000 star wants to emulate Philip Rivers as family man days after Chargers legend's retirement

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:59 GMT
NFL: Indianapolis Colts-Trainig Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Indianapolis Colts-Trainig Camp - Source: Imagn

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has taken one key influence away from Philip Rivers: the number of kids the great quarterback has.

Ad

According to ESPN NFL on Instagram, Pittman was asked about what influence he took away from Rivers during their time playing together with the Colts. Pittman said he'd like to have almost as many children as Rivers does, as it's a conversation he recently had with his wife.

"I'd probably say the biggest influence is just the amount of kids. I mean, I'm trying to have like seven kids. My wife says four, but I say seven, so, we'll see what happens."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rivers has 10 children and has been the victim of many memes and jokes for that fact. He spent 16 seasons with the Chargers before signing with the Colts for the final season of his playing career in 2020. During that time, Rivers established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league during the majority of his run with the Chargers.

In his final season with the Colts, Rivers helped lead the team to a playoff appearance. Four years earlier this week, Rivers signed a one-day contract with the Chargers to officially retire as a Los Angeles Charger, bringing an end to his career on the gridiron.

Ad

On his side, Pittman will start his sixth NFL season and is on a three-year, $70 million contract.

Michael Pittman and the Colts hope to challenge for AFC South title in 2025

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

The Colts come off a 2024 season in which they finished the year with an overall record of 8-9. Indianapolis is hoping to challenge the Houston Texans for the AFC South title in 2025 with the additions of Daniel Jones and late-round draft pick Riley Leonard to compete with Anthony Richardson at quarterback.

Ad

Whoever starts at quarterback in 2025 will have a nice weapon in Pittman to throw to, the longtime number one receiver for the Colts, who comes off a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 69 catches for 808 yards and three touchdowns. It's been some time since the Colts had a franchise quarterback, after Andrew Luck abruptly retired from the sport back in 2019.

The Colts are hoping one of the three men on their roster can step up and help the franchise return to its dominant ways in the AFC South division. Anthony Richardson was drafted by the Colts with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Ad

However, he has struggled as a passer during his two seasons with the Colts. Perhaps some competition from Leonard and Jones will help Richardson course-correct this offseason.

The Indianapolis Colts will open their 2025 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 7.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications