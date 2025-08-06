"I'm not trying to give a lesson in math": Jerry Jones offers reality check to Cowboys players over locker room support for Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was present to watch his team’s joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. After the practice, he entertained questions about the team, particularly on pass rusher Micah Parsons, who is awaiting a contract extension.Several Cowboys players have shown their support for Parsons on social media, including receiver CeeDee Lamb, who posted last week, supporting his teammate.Jones discussed his feelings on Tuesday over Dallas players using &quot;social media to re-tweet their support for Micah.”&quot;Again, we all know that we want to support everyone to do the best they can and the dynamic here is how you balance out what you pay that you got available,&quot; Jones said.&quot;I'm not trying to give anybody a lesson in maths, but that's why you obviously can't pay everybody out here what they want.&quot;Parsons opted not to participate in the joint practice on Tuesday, which is likely the closest thing to actual football that many starters will see before the Cowboys' Week 1 game on September 4.The dispute between Parsons and Jones continued on Tuesday as they watched the players from the sidelines without exchanging words.Jones has stated clearly that he has no intention of trading Parsons, despite the star defensive end announcing his desire to get traded after failed contract extension negotiations.Jerry Jones still not sure Micah Parsons will play in Cowboys' season openerJerry Jones told reporters after practice on Tuesday that he hasn't gotten in touch with Micah Parsons or his agent since the player made it public on social media last Friday that he had requested a trade.Jones was quite firm when asked if he was certain Parsons would be ready to play for the Cowboys on Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.“No. Absolutely not. A big part of that is his decision. How would I know that? I’m just saying. No. But I’m urgent,” Jones said.The Cowboys are already facing several injuries to key players who may be sidelined for the game in Philadelphia in Week 1. Thus, Parsons' potential absence will be even more devastating for the team against the Super Bowl defending champions.Parsons will likely become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history if the Cowboys and the two-time All-Pro agree to a contract extension in the coming weeks.