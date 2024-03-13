"I'm not trying to talk trash": Jason Kelce chimes in on Saquon Barkley's $37,750,000 3-year deal with the Eagles

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce opened up on his former team signing running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year deal.

Barkley signed a three-year $37.75 million deal with the Eagles in free agency after playing out his contract with the New York Giants. It's a massive signing for Philadelphia, as Barkley is one of the top running backs in the NFL.

Following the signing, Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that Barkley would have a lot of success behind the Eagles offensive line:

"Saquon Barkley signing with Philadelphia, how about this? Huge, huge signing for Philadelphia, and I'm happy for Saquon. I'm not trying to talk trash, but you are coming to a team that has had a legitimate offensive line established for a very long time.

"Coming to a coach who has been there for a long time, and they have had proven success with nearly every running back. So, you know Saquon is entering a good situation in Philadelphia."

Once the signing got announced, Jason Kelce said that he was asked by fans if he regretted retiring. Although he said that he wished he could have played with Barkley, he knows that his body can't do it anymore, but he will be cheering the Eagles.

"I could not be more bullish. We talked about it last week. This is what I am regretting. I knew when I retired I was going to miss just an outstanding season fro the Philadelphia Eagles, and it s**ks; it really does.

"I want to be part of this really bad. I wish I could. But, it doesn't s**k that I'm a Philadelphian. I get to watch it and celebrate it just like everybody else," Kelce said.

Following the signing of Saquon Barkley, the Philadelphia Eagles are +1700 to win the Super Bowl in 2025, the seventh-best odds in the league.

Jason Kelce retires from the NFL

Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month after 13 seasons in the league, all with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce was drafted in the sixth round in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Eagles and is a seven-time Pro Bowler. He was widely considered to be the best center in the NFL during his career and will be a future Hall of Famer.

He won Super Bowl LII with Philadelphia and lost the 2023 big game to his younger brother Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs.