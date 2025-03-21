"I’m turning it up a notch!" - 50 Cent hypes up Lamar Jackson ahead of Ravens QB's acting debut

Lamar Jackson is set to enter the world of acting. According to a report from People, the two-time NFL MVP will make his acting debut in the fourth episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Jackson will make a single appearance in a guest-star role as the character E-Tone. 50 Cent, who narrates the show, hyped up Jackson's appearance on the program on X.

Jackson's role is characterized as an "intimidating figure not to be messed with."

"I’m so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be a part of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan,'" Jackson said in a statement to People.

E-Tone is described as "a deadly, dangerous character" and "you don’t want to get on his bad side." Jackson comes off of a 2024 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens in which he had an MVP-caliber season, where he joined the likes of Saquon Barkley and eventual winner Josh Allen in the MVP race.

Jackson passed for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. He ran the ball 139 times for 915 yards and four touchdowns. The signal-caller helped Baltimore finish with a 12-5 record and an AFC North championship.

Can Lamar Jackson replicate success in 2025 season?

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Jackson played great for an individual performance in 2024. His numbers put him yet again in the MVP discussion as he led the Ravens to another playoff appearance.

Jackson and the Ravens thwarted division rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round to advance to the divisional stage of the playoffs. There, the Ravens met the Buffalo Bills.

The Josh Allen-led Bills defeated the Ravens, eliminating them from playoff contention yet again. One of the biggest struggles Jackson has had has been his inability to lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl appearance despite his magnificent performances throughout the regular season. Baltimore signed veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in an attempt to give Jackson an extra weapon in 2025.

Of course, there's still the 2025 NFL draft next month, where Baltimore will have the opportunity to add more key pieces to their roster in hopes of getting to their first Super Bowl since 2013. If he can manage it next season, he'll be the first quarterback to do so for the organization since Joe Flacco.

