"I'm waiting" - Lamar Jackson sends message to Ravens GM Eric DeCosta after Baltimore’s lack of free agency moves

NFL free agency is upon us, and the Baltimore Ravens are looking for the final pieces to push them over the top in the AFC Super Bowl conversation. Baltimore finished the 2024 regular season with a 12-5 record before suffering a 27-25 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Ad

Baltimore and GM Eric DeCosta were expected to make a push for some stars hitting the market, including former New York Jets wideout Davante Adams, but have yet to add any outside talent as of Tuesday evening. The Ravens have re-signed several key contributors, including Pat Ricard and Ronnie Stanley.

On Tuesday afternoon, quarterback Lamar Jackson took to social media regarding Baltimore's offseason thus far, relating to Ravens fans waiting for the front office to make outside moves.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"This was last (year)," Jackson tweeted, reacting to a TikTok in which he ate a slice of pizza during last year's free agency. "I'm waiting like everyone else."

Jackson shined for Baltimore in 2024, earning his second consecutive first-team All-Pro nod to cap off a historic individual season performance. He completed 66.7% of his passes and posted career highs with 4,172 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions. On the ground, he added 139 carries for 915 yards and four touchdowns.

Ad

Ravens lose linebacker to division rivals

On Monday afternoon, the Ravens received unfortunate news from their linebacker corps, facing the loss of Malik Harrison. Harrison was selected with the No. 98 pick in the 2020 NFL draft and notched 34 starts in his 76 games in Baltimore, sitting behind Roquan Smith and their former linebacker, Patrick Queen.

Baltimore's division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed Harrison to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million. The Ohio State alum will play alongside his former teammate, Patrick Queen, and 2024 rookie standout Payton Wilson, who showed flashes in his first season of action.

Malik Harrison suited up in 15 games last year and made seven starts. He notched a career-high 54 tackles with three tackles for loss and two sacks. Pittsburgh added youth to its linebacker group with the addition of Harrison, replacing veteran Elandon Roberts, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.