"I'm willing to play anywhere" - Jimmy Horn Jr. sends powerful pitch for NFL teams to draft Colorado star WR

Former Colorado Buffaloes star Jimmy Horn Jr. is among the nine players from his alma mater who have declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Two of his former teammates, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter are expected to be top-five picks in the draft. However, the other seven, including the wide receiver, are projected to be Day 2 and 3 picks, with some even predicting a couple to go undrafted.

Ad

Horn did not have an impressive senior year in college and could be forced to wait a while before hearing his name called. However, during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the 22-year-old pitched reasons why teams should not pass on him in the draft. He said:

"I'm dwelling on special teams right now. So first thing I want the team know, like, I'm willing to play anywhere on special teams that could be from gunner, kick return, punt return, you know, anything. Like, I'm ready and, then, like, on offense, like, they gonna get it, they gonna get a hungry guy, like, that's never satisfied. So I'm always ready to learn, you know. I'm hungry for for work." [From 10:40]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added that he's willing to sit behind a veteran and learn for a year or two before getting his opportunities on offense but will be ready to take the field if the team needs him to.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Jimmy Horn Jr. stats: WR was deep on the Buffaloes' depth chart

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s final season as a Buffalo wasn't as prolific as he'd have envisioned. He played 11 games and caught 37 passes for 441 yards and only one touchdown. The wide receiver ranked fourth in catches and receiving yards on his team behind Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and Will Sheppard.

Ad

He did get most of the reps on kick and punt return but did not have a highlight play to hang his hat on. He managed 282 yards on 17 return attempts but did not house any for a touchdown.

Horn is projected to be a late Day 2 pick or an early Day 3 pick, which is fair given his numbers. He'll have to impress in OTAs and training camp to earn reps during the season and continue improving until he gets a permanent spot on the offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place