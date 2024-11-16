"I was so mad when he left" – LeSean McCoy voices complaint against Eagles for firing Andy Reid

Philadelphia Eagles icon LeSean McCoy is still unhappy with his former team's decision to fire head coach Andy Reid in 2012. McCoy played under Reid from 2009 to 2012. The running back really hit his stride during this period, earning two Pro Bowl selections and piling up 6,000 rushing yards with 44 touchdowns in six seasons.

The Eagles let Andy Reid go after going 12-20 in his final two seasons. Yet McCoy felt the move ignored Reid's track record of success with the team. Reid had led Philadelphia to five NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance. McCoy shared his thoughts on Thursday's episode of "Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel":

"I was so mad when he left. Because all he ever did was win. Every coach ain't going to win every year, but we were nice when he got there. (39:53)

"We got like four, five hundred yards of offense. How's it Andy's fault?" McCoy said. "The defense ain't playing well. Fumbles, Mike was fumbling, and I might fumble here and there."

Eagles firing Andy Reid helped turn the Chiefs around

The Eagles defense ranked top-five in points allowed from 2002-2007. Stars like Brian Dawkins, Trent Cole, and Asante Samuel powered the unit to league-best performances, and the defense gave up just 240 points in 2002. Philly maintained similar dominance through 2007, never allowing more than 237 points in their best seasons.

But the defense slipped to 12th in 2009 and 21st in 2010. This slide matched coaching changes from Jim Johnson to Juan Castillo and Todd Bowles. After a 4-12 2012 season, Philadelphia fired Andy Reid.

The Kansas City Chiefs scooped up the HC in 2013, and he transformed the team into one of the NFL's powerhouses over the next decade. Reid's impact shows clearly in Patrick Mahomes' growth, as the QB has thrown for 30,632 yards and 231 touchdowns since 2018 under Reid's system.

While the Eagles sought a fresh start, the Chiefs built a dynasty with their former coach.

