Cam Ward reveals exactly what he told Titans brass after sensational Miami pro day performance

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward had his pro day on Monday and was looking to dot the i's and cross the t's in regards to becoming the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He worked out in front of teams like the Tennessee Titans, who own the top pick.

While sitting down with NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Cameron Wolfe on "The Insiders", Ward shared what he said to the Titans brass during his workout.

"I said, 'I'm solidifying it today.' That's what I said. I made sure they heard me."

Ward came off very confident and looked excellent during the Miami pro day on Monday. He wanted to make sure that the Titans saw he is not restricted to only being in shotgun formations, something Miami ran exclusively last season.

"Just showing them all, you know, under center, stuff that I didn't get to show as much during the season. Let them know that I'm capable of it, because the end of the day, the NFL is not playing on the center all the time. They're in the gun, but you gotta be able to do it. And so that was the main focus for me."

Below is the full clip that the NFL Network posted on social media.

It will be interesting to see if this was the icing on the cake that the Tennessee Titans needed to take Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ward finished completing 305-of-454 (67.2%) of his passes last season for 4,313 yards with 39 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 60 rushing attempts for 204 yards (3.4 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns.

Is Cam Ward the favorite to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft?

The 2025 NFL draft odds are solidifying themselves as a clear favorite has emerged. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Cam Ward is -700 to be the first pick (bet $700 to win $100) and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is the closest at +400.

It felt like as long as Ward did not have a terrible pro day, the Titans were going to draft him. They did not sign a quarterback in free agency and have Will Levis and Brandon Allen on the roster as the only QBs. But after Levis struggled mightily in his second season (a 2-10 record with 13 TD, 12 INTs, and 41 sacks in 12 games), the Titans are expected to move on from the former second-round pick.

