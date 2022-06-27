"I may have to find a new team" - NFL fans react to Tony Buzbee filing lawsuit against Houston Texans for enabling Deshaun Watson's behavior

The saga involving NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to get more complex. The recent Cleveland Browns signee is still under fire from the 24 sexual assault allegations that were lobbied against him. Now lawyer Tony Buzbee is filing a lawsuit against the Houston Texans, whom Watson most recently played for.

The lawsuit alleges that the Houston Texans should have known about Watson's behavior. They went on to say that the team enabled Watson to do what he is accused of.

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter Tony Buzbee issues statement, saying the first case has been filed against Houston Texans: Tony Buzbee issues statement, saying the first case has been filed against Houston Texans: https://t.co/6D6yPTtbmp

Buzbee's statement reads:

"Today we filed the first case of what will likely be many against the Houston Texans related to Deshaun Watson's behavior. Suffice it to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson's behavior is incredibly damning. We believe the Texans knew or most certainly should have known of Watson's conduct."

This is just the latest installment in what seems to be a never-ending legal saga for Watson and now the Houston Texans.

Buzbee is one of the most prominent lawyers in the Houston area, but has undoubtedly become more present in the public eye. He's the representative for at least 21 of Watson's accusers.

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

It was recently reported that 20 of the 24 cases have been settled. Watson's hearing with the NFL was scheduled for June 28th. This seemed to indicate that the end of the case was potentially drawing near.

However, depending on the results of the hearing and what happens with the Houston Texans and Tony Buzbee, hope is fading fast for those involved.

NFL fans react to the Houston Texans being brought into the Deshaun Watson legal saga

A potential former Texans fan may be in the market for a new team after learning they may be aware of Watson's alleged predatory behavior.

RazorZack @zack_brust Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter Tony Buzbee issues statement, saying the first case has been filed against Houston Texans: Tony Buzbee issues statement, saying the first case has been filed against Houston Texans: https://t.co/6D6yPTtbmp I may have to find a new team twitter.com/jake_trotter/s… I may have to find a new team twitter.com/jake_trotter/s…

Other NFL fans believe the league needs to act swiftly on this issue.

Ewing Klipspringer @_Klipspringer @Jake_Trotter The NFL needs to decide upon a punishment ASAP. Can’t let this continue to drag. @Jake_Trotter The NFL needs to decide upon a punishment ASAP. Can’t let this continue to drag.

One Cleveland Browns follower thinks the timing might be weaponized by Buzbee in order to extend his time in the limelight.

Brazzos @WhooptyHell440 @Jake_Trotter @StainbrookNFL Buzbee is pretty elite, much to my chagrin. That guy knows how to keep this in the news cycle by spreading out the "developments". He's a savvy operator. @Jake_Trotter @StainbrookNFL Buzbee is pretty elite, much to my chagrin. That guy knows how to keep this in the news cycle by spreading out the "developments". He's a savvy operator.

Another Browns fan just wants the nightmare to end, which might not happen for a long time. There's no telling what the NFL will do with Watson or what these lawsuits will do to the Texans and potentially even the Browns.

An Eagles fan chimed in with an interesting take. Both the Browns and Texans' owners might be in hot water when this is all said and done.

Sean Collins @sean_or_die @Jake_Trotter @AdamSchefter The McNairs need to be forced to sell if the NFL wants to remotely save face. The other problem is the language of the Browns contract infers they knew more than they let on. This could be damning for both owners. @Jake_Trotter @AdamSchefter The McNairs need to be forced to sell if the NFL wants to remotely save face. The other problem is the language of the Browns contract infers they knew more than they let on. This could be damning for both owners.

A Miami Dolphins fan is feeling pretty overjoyed that the team didn't end up trading for Watson and stuck with Tua Tagovailoa.

With the hearing scheduled for Tuesday and the lawsuit officially filed, this news will likely be at the forefront of the NFL and its fans' minds for a while.

