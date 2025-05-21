"I may or may not have seen it live" - Rob Gronkowski pleads the fifth on Aaron Hernandez j**king off in Patriots team meetings

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared to address some of the wildest rumors about his former New England Patriots teammate, Aaron Hernandez. During an appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast released on Tuesday, Gronkowski may have hinted that Hernandez used to j**k off during team meetings.

When the rumor was brought up, Gronkowski chose not to confirm or deny it.

"I may or may not have seen it live,' Gronkowski said. "I love crazy s**t, though, so I didn't mind things like that. I was like, 'Wow, that was pretty epic.' ... I encouraged it."

Gronkowski also opened up on his relationship with Hernandez on the field, which lasted for three seasons in New England.

“We were the best combination at the tight end position of all time,” Gronkowski said. “And that second year proves it. I mean we had like what — 2,300 yards combined and like 28 touchdowns between just him and I, including playoffs and regular season. That's unheard of.”

The Patriots released Hernandez in June 2013, when the tight end was arrested and charged with first degree murder of his friend, Odin Lloyd, as well as five weapon charges.

In April 2015, Hernandez was found guilty of killing Lloyd. The former Patriots player was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

On April 19, 2017, Hernandez died by suicide in his prison cell by hanging.

The Patriots took Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in the same draft class

Former New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski - Source: Getty

The New England Patriots took Rob Gronkowski at No. 42 pick in 2010. They also drafted Aaron Hernandez at No. 113 in the fourth round.

Although Hernandez played just three seasons with New England, Gronkowski spent nine years with the team and won three Super Bowls.

After his first retirement in June 2019, Gronkowski returned to the NFL in the 2020 season, when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end won the Super Bowl in his first year with the franchise.

In the 2022 offseason, Gronkowski announced that he was hanging up his cleats.

